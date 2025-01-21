Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 22.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 264,708 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

