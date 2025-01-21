Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.01, but opened at $57.45. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 238,946 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

