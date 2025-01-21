USDB Price Reaches $1.00 (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. USDB has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,447.22 or 1.00143622 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103,248.59 or 0.99951340 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 87,670,841 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 87,659,248.98341292. The last known price of USDB is 0.99429023 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $47,517,314.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

