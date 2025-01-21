Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.