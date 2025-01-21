Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after purchasing an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.