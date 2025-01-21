Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

