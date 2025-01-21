Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

