Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Tudor Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Tudor Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $434.16 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.58 and its 200 day moving average is $527.10. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

