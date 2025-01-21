Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Great Waters Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $44,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
