Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $234.62 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average of $283.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

