Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 196,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 210,265 shares.The stock last traded at $172.93 and had previously closed at $170.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

