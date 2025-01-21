Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.