Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after buying an additional 545,178 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

