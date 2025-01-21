Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

