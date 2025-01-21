Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,619.08. The trade was a 19.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $336,502.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,511.68. This represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,256 shares of company stock valued at $674,739 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of VMD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

