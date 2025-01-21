Virtuals Protocol Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00002410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $219.99 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,129.79 or 0.99457588 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,660.88 or 0.99009716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 645,063,433.51763983 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 2.47563308 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $254,878,562.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.