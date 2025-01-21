VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 15.5 %

NYSE VOC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 321,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

