Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.16 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $76.16 million and $19.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00002597 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

