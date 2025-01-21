Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,478,149 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

