Wealthquest Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,978,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $203.33 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.