Wealthquest Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 15.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $193,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.17 and a one year high of $280.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.30 and its 200 day moving average is $263.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

