Wealthquest Corp Sells 186 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

