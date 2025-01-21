Wealthquest Corp Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

