Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687,532.71 billion. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,393.80. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,287 shares of company stock worth $1,485,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Webster Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 360,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Webster Financial by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

