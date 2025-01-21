Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 172,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 80,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

