Willner & Heller LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willner & Heller LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $409.16 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

