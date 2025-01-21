Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 13,084 shares.The stock last traded at $55.51 and had previously closed at $55.23.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.67% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.