Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 221,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 173,404 shares.The stock last traded at $54.28 and had previously closed at $54.14.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,816,000 after buying an additional 3,040,445 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

