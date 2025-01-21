yearn.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.10 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $7,816.98 or 0.07466693 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $263.02 million and $35.10 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,647 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

