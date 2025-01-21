Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $161.13.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

