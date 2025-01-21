Zhang Financial LLC Has $434,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.

SCHV opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

