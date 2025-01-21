Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

