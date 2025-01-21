ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MDY stock opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $490.24 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.29 and its 200-day moving average is $570.10. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.