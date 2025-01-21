ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,820 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,068,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 466,277 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

GM stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

