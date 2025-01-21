ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $405.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.42. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $413.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.