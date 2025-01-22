117,969 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Genesis Private Wealth LLC

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

