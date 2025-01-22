16,014 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Genesis Private Wealth LLC

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

