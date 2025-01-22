2,814 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 129,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.38. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

