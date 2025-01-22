39,000 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after buying an additional 627,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

