3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.5-1.5% yr/yr to $24.7-25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.03 billion. 3M also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.600-7.900 EPS.

NYSE:MMM opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,770,390 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

