800 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Finley Financial LLC

Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INDA opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.