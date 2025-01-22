Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE ASGI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
