Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ASGI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,476 shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $816,662.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,885,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,808,662.57. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 183,872 shares of company stock worth $3,626,382 over the last 90 days.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

