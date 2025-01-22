ACT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Humacyte by 177.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $573.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,889.60. This represents a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.