Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a market cap of $380.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,820. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

