adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $135.68 and last traded at $134.29, with a volume of 54704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

ADDYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.18.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in adidas were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

