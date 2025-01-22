Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lessened by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,605 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

