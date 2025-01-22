Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.77.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.42. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 54,047 shares of company stock valued at $476,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

