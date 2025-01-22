Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,496,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,668,000 after buying an additional 232,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,994,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

