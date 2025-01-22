Advisory Alpha LLC Has $25.34 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 980,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 872,511 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after buying an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 701,695 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

