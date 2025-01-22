Advisory Alpha LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

BATS PJUL opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

